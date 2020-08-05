ONE PIECE: Nami becomes beautiful and elegant in Awesomi cosplay

Share it:

Nami post timeskip in a swimsuit? Or rather the initial one with a white and blue shirt? No matter how she is dressed, the ONE PIECE thief cat always manages to fascinate fans. And Oda has given us the opportunity to admire it in multiple ways, which is not often the case in manga where the protagonists usually always have the same outfit.

Given his talents as a thief, he stole our hearts and now also our eyes with various cosplay. The models who dedicate themselves to disguises with the co – star of ONE PIECE now multiply visibly, but fortunately they can represent multiple variants of the same character.

Awesomi has decided to dedicate itself to a more recent and little known version of Nami compared to the classic post timeskip version with the green bikini and low-rise jeans. We are talking about the version of Zou, the island that moves in the oceans of the world, where Nami exchanged some clothes with Wanda. The orange-haired girl presented herself with a long purple dress that was closed by some laces and that left her thighs and breasts in plain sight. The whole was then adorned with some pearl necklaces on the head and arms.

Awesomi did just that Nami of Zou cosplay, as you can see in the various photos available below. How about this ONE PIECE themed creation? Or do you prefer the one with Alabasta-themed Nami?

Now dedicated to Nami also arrive the official wedding dresses, with the pirate before a long merchandising.