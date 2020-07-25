ONE PIECE, My Hero Academia, the rest of Jump: here is the calendar full of August breaks

Share it:

As those who follow the manga of the weekly Weekly Shonen Jump will know by now, in August there is always a break to celebrate the Obon, a particular and very important holiday for the Japanese world. This means that every year ONE PIECE, My Hero Academia and many others go on break for a week. But this 2020 is a particular year.

In fact, for several months the magazine has been making its authors take many more breaks. Eiichiro Oda from ONE PIECE is one of these, also followed by Kohei Horikoshi from My Hero Academia and Yuki Tabata from Black Clover. But now it's the turn to make the whole magazine make a stop that had been anticipated a few months ago and that leads the magazine to take a break that it had never done in previous years.

ONE PIECE and the others will not be published on MangaPlus this Sunday, with the appointment postponed to August 2. Let's see together the complete calendar week by week.

There will be no Weekly Shonen Jump chapters on Sunday July 26th ;

; Sunday 2 August they will return regularly with the number 35;

Sunday 9 August there will be another issue with the double number 36-37;

A new break comes on August 16th ;

; The regular return of the magazine, at least for the moment, is expected from August 23 with the number 38.

Obviously this calendar is the official Weekly Shonen Jump and therefore does not take into account the pauses of individual authors that will be announced from time to time. Also remember that the situation is constantly changing and, in the event of a worsening of the conditions of the pandemic in Japan, Shueisha could be forced to sanction new breaks for the magazine in its entirety.

