ONE PIECE: Mugiwara meet Super Smash Bros Ultimate in a magnificent crossover

The series created by Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE , has almost reached the incredible milestone of 1000 chapters, and in the 23 years of publishing the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his companions we have met many characters, who have brought only further enrichment to the immense pirate epic.

If ONE PIECE is mainly based on the theme of travel and the power games that alternate continuously in the New World, a fan has decided to take into consideration the infinite roaster of characters introduced, bringing the universe of the Straw Hat crew closer to that of the Super Smash Bros Ultimate video game, the latest published title of the famous Nintendo series.

Particularly appreciated by fans of the big N and competitive players, Super Smash Bros Ultimate is back to being talked about with the recent announcement of the arrival of Steve and Alex of Minecraft as playable characters, and the artist known as ProfessorGemini took the opportunity to share on Reddit the wonderful illustration that you can find at the bottom of the news.

In the drawing the Mugiwara take on the role of the most iconic fighting game figures, in fact we see Luffy as Mario, Zoro as Link from The Legend of Zelda, Nami is instead Princess Peach, Sanji is ready to attack with the Solid Snake soldier’s suit, while Usopp, Franky and Jinbe respectively cover the roles of Mega Man, Donkey Kong, diventato Franky Kong, and the evil Bowser.

What do you think of this nice crossover between two deeply different brands? Let us know with a comment below. We remind you that ONE PIECE is currently paused, and we leave you to a very faithful cosplay of Portuguese D. Ace.