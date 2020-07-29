Entertainment

ONE PIECE: Monkey D. Garp deserves further study? Here's why

July 29, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

ONE PIECE , in its 23 years of publication, has shown an impressive amount of characters and places all profoundly different, but which could potentially be the basis of very interesting stories, and which were, rightly, left aside by the author Eiichiro Oda to concentrate mainly on the Mugiwara.

Starting from this it is almost automatic to think of characters like Monkey D. Dragon and Monkey D. Garprespectively father and grandfather of the protagonist Luffy. While the former is deliberately wrapped in a veil of mystery during the narrative, with only a few quick references or thanks to the links with Nico Robin and Sabo, Garp has appeared numerous times, but his past has never been particularly deepened.

Being a deputy admiral of the NavyGarp plays a fundamental role in the ubiquitous power games in Oda's work, and, like his nephew, he often does his own thing, not following what his superiors order him. However, life for the vice admiral does not have to be simple, considering the fact that both his son and grandson are currently among the most wanted men in the world.

READ:  Will There Be a Season 3 of Knightfall? Tom Cullen Talks Story lines

In the past, but also recently with the story of Kozuki Oden, Oda has shown us long flashbacks inherent in more or less relevant characters, so the question arises, because the master does not dedicate a entire narrative arc to explore Garp's youth and rise, which led him to be called "the hero" within the Navy?

Recall that perhaps the 985 chapter of ONE PIECE introduced us to the new member of the Mugiwara, and that Akainu has obtained a splendid statue of 400 euros.

It would be interesting to see also a more introspective chapter exclusively dedicated to Garp and his concerns about Dragon and Luffy. What do you think? Would you like a narrative arc completely dedicated to Garp's past? Let us know with a comment below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.