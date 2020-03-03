ONE PIECE Minks are real. The sulong form appears in a faithful Carrot cosplay

Share it:

When the Dressrosa saga ended, we all had a bit of an idea of ​​what would happen next. We knew very well that sooner or later there would be a confrontation with Kaido (and the arc of the country of Wano is the confirmation of it), but not everyone expected instead to head for the island of Zo, an intermediate stage that has caught many unawares.

In one piece the arc of Zo is considered the initiator of the Saga of the Emperors and has the great merit of having officially introduced (although characters belonging to this race had already appeared) i minks in the world created by Echiro Oda. And if initially it was not clear why they had been introduced, the story of Oden, narrated in the last chapters of the manga, raised any doubt. Indeed two of the most loyal companions of the feudal lord of Kuri, as well as members of the Nine Red Sheaths, came from Zo. We are talking about Dog-storm is Cat-viper.

And the fact of having widely explained and treated the mink race, having introduced a character like Carrot that follows Straw Hat and his crew allowed the master Oda to speak of the two faithful companions of Oden in a linear way and without complicating his life and complicating it for us during the narration.

In past sagas we have seen how this breed with animal features does not only have a remarkable fighting level, but is capable of taking a different form on the moon. A form capable of increasing all the combat statistics of a Vision: strength, speed, reflexes. It is called Sulong and when activated also the appearance of its owner changes. Carrot's person was a more than exhaustive example during the saga of Whole Cake Island.

And to honor such a gimmick that the father of One Piece has tried to pull out of the hat, a skilled cosplayer has thought of it, publishing the photo of his very personal interpretation of the Rabbit Mink on Instagram. As you can see from the photo at the bottom of the article, the cosplayer vyecos she was able to make a costume not only convincing, but faithful and well done. Just see the attention to detail. The big ears, the thick tail, the black eyes.

What do you think of this cosplay and also of Carrot's character in general? Let us know below in the comments.

