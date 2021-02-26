ONE PIECE: Megan Thee Stallion shares her love for the series

the war of Onigashima continues between the pages of ONE PIECE, manga constantly at the center of attention and followed by numerous fans including the American singer Megan Thee Stallion. Let’s see together what he shared with his fans.

Luffy’s adventures narrated by Eiichiro Oda have remained etched in the hearts of many spectators. Together with them, numerous other stories from the Land of the Rising Sun have increasingly excited the Western public and in particular the rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

The woman has repeatedly admitted her love for works like Black Butler or JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and showed herself in the role of Shoto Todoroki from My Hero Academia, who later appeared in a fan art crossover. Recently the pirate manga was added to the list of works that the singer has made known to adore. The discovery happened via a Instagram story, visible at the end of this news, in which Megan has filmed a scene from the anime in which we notice the presence of Uso, Nami and Sanji.

It is not the first time that some celebrities reveal their love for Japanese animated series, Jamie Lee Curtis had also recently revealed that she is a fan of ONE PIECE, which is why many fans would love to see her in the role of Dr. Kureha.

What do you think? Please let us know by leaving us a comment.