ONE PIECE meets Jojo: Luffy becomes Josuke in a nice fanart

August 1, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Among the most well-known series and franchises in the manga and anime field are certainly the works of Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE , and by Hirohiko Araki, Jojo's Bizarre Adventures, which despite being profoundly different can find numerous points of contact, such as the extravagant powers of the Devil's Fruits on one side and the Stands on the other.

In fact there are many differences between the pirates of the Straw Hat crew and the Joestar family struggling with adversity of all kinds, and over generations. However, a fan of both series dedicated a nice what if, imagining Monkey D. Luffy as Josuke Higashikata, protagonist of the fourth series of Jojo, Diamond Is Unbreakable.

The fan in question shared the result of his fervent imagination on Twitter, and at the bottom of the news we reported the post. Referring to the Stand The Hand, of the character Okuyasu Nijimura, the user has completely changed the faces of Josuke and companions, with those of Luffy, Usop and Chopper.

Although the two characters, Luffy and Josuke, don't have much in common, the result is still nice and interesting. Recall that the final arc of ONE PIECE has been officially announced, and that the series will return to Italy 2 with the old episodes.

