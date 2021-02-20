ONE PIECE: Marco la Fenice is the protagonist of a figure of almost 400 euros

With the death of Whitebeard the first cycle of ONE PIECE. The memorable Marineford War had forever marked Luffy and the Mugiwaras as well as the deceased Emperor’s own crew. Since then, one of the opera’s most celebrated pirates has disappeared from circulation to mysteriously appear after several chapters.

The history of the Commander of the first division of Whitebeard’s crew is extremely interesting, not only as the right hand of one of the strongest pirates to ever sail the seas in ONE PIECE mythology, but also for his honor and courage that even pushed him to challenge Blackbeard a year after the end of the Battle by Marineford.

In honor of the mythical character, Dream Studio has well thought of paying homage Marco the Phoenix in a splendid scale model, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news. Unlike the TOP Studio figure, Marco is portrayed with only a small portion of his body immersed in the flames of the phoenix, all while preparing to launch a deadly attack. The statuette, approximately 50cm high, is offered to the public at the price of 390 euros, plus any shipping costs. Delivery, on the other hand, is expected during the course of 2021.

