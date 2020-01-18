ONE PIECE: Manga Plus is one year old and Eiichiro Oda celebrates it with a video

Share it:

The brilliant father of ONE PIECE is an intriguing as well as talented author, masked by a profound aura of mystery even if only on the face. There are very few, in fact, the photos available of Oda, among other things taken with a rather important time difference.

In any case, despite his shyness, the famous cartoonist made several public releases on the occasion of some holidays. As a current symbol of Weekly Shonen Jump, sensei could not miss any contractual obligations with Shuiesha, participating in internal events and special events such as live illustrations.

Just one of these occasions, in fact, came with the first anniversary of Manga Plus, the smartphone application that allows the whole world to read the latest releases of the publisher's flagship titles. From the clip attached at the bottom of the news, you can see the body of Oda, with the exception of the face, intent on making a sketch of Luffy.

In any case, despite the aura of mystery that characterizes it, it is always a pleasure to be able to admire the legendary sensei at work. And speaking of his impressive masterpiece, have you already had a look at the first spoilers of the new chapter of ONE PIECE?

