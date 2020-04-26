ONE PIECE Magazine: What are the printing and distribution times?

Share it:

In the latest issue of the special magazine dedicated to the world created by Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE Magazine 9, released on April 24, in addition to the usual curiosities related to the settings, or unpublished sketches, the work rhythms that are sustained to print and distribute the volumes of the Mugiwara adventure series have been specified.

It was the Twitter profile of the famous magazine Weekly Shonen Jump to share the post you find at the bottom of the news. We know that ONE PIECE holds many records regarding the publication and circulation of volumes, and behind certain figures there seems to be a really huge job for the Magazine too.

According to what reported, the machines at their disposal are able to print about 10,000 copies in an hour, therefore to reach 3 million copies requested by the market, need more than 20 days. In the photograph on the left of the page shown you can see a truck containing more than 20000 copies, divided into boxes of 4050 books each, which are delivered to shops and warehouses.

In March ONE PIECE recorded 470 million copies sold worldwide, remaining in first place in the ranking, followed by another industry giant, Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball. We also recall that recently on ONE PIECE Magazin 9 the sketches of Punk Hazard and Whole Cake Island were published, and the first spoilers of chapter 978 emerged on the net.