ONE PIECE: Luffy's voice actress responds to the #iorestoacasa initiative with a funny video

Japan is also experiencing a very delicate period, since the Prime Minister announced the state of emergency. Following the ordinance, the "#iorestoacasa" initiative also immediately landed in the Rising Sun, in which even works with a very strong media impact such as ONE PIECE.

The threat of Covid-19 it required effort from around the world to counteract its spread, even taking advantage of the power of culture to invite as many people as possible to stay at home. After a first ONE PIECE themed message for "defeat the Coronavirus", the famous voice actress of Luffy, as well as of Krillin in Dragon Ball Super, was called into question, Mayumi Tanaka.

The voice of the captain of the Mugiwara crew, therefore, published a video that was immediately reported by the official Twitter profile of the work of Eiichiro Oda, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news. In the short clip in question, the voice actress juggles blowing up some colored circles in a funny exhibitionist game. However, the video has been greatly appreciated by fans around the world, also thanks to the invitation to stay at home in this period of extreme difficulty.

