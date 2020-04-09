ONE PIECE, Luffy's official message and his crew: "Let's defeat the Coronavirus!"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Coronavirus pandemic has become the largest over the past few months health crisis of the past 75 years. The hardest job is up to doctors, nurses and researchers, but citizens also have to do their part respecting the quarantine and precisely this purpose, Japan has just intervened Straw Hat Crew.

At the bottom of the article you can take a look at the special television short aired yesterday, in which Luffy, Chopper, Nami and other crew members asked citizens to respect the rules and wash your hands. To close the announcement on a positive note, Luffy himself thought, declaring: "Let's get over this crisis together! We can do it, you too are part of my crew!".

ONE PIECE and Toei Animation Twitter profiles recently shared the clip, easily surpassing them 600,000 views. The short was first aired on March 16 on Fuji Television and is now available with English subtitles. The rules obviously apply to everyone: no physical contact, washing your hands often and keeping a safe distance!

And what do you think of it? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you were a fan of the work instead, we advise you to take a look at the spoilers of the next chapter of ONE PIECE and all the news related to the highly anticipated Netflix series coming soon.