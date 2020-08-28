Entertainment

ONE PIECE: Luffy statue brings record earnings to Kumamoto prefecture

August 28, 2020
Maria Rivera
Eiichiro Oda is the mangaka who gave birth to ONE PIECE. The author was born in Kumamoto, the capital of the Japanese prefecture of the same name and inevitably the place of birth was also linked to his manga. And in fact in the past months there has been a project that has brought the statue of Luffy and other characters of ONE PIECE in the prefecture.

After these months in which it has been a tourist point, a research carried out by a group of students from the Shuki University of Kumamoto prefecture has revealed the economic impact brought by the statue of the protagonist of ONE PIECE. As revealed, the estimated proceeds are approximately 2.6 billion yen, or more than 20 million euros.

The bronze statue of Monkey D. Luffy cost about 13 million yen, or just over 100,000 euros. This means that the amount obtained exceeded the production value by as much as 200 times. A significant impact for the prefecture that a few years ago was hit by an earthquake that caused so much damage and several victims. Eiichiro Oda himself participated in the reconstruction with a millionaire donation.

Eiichiro Oda is very attached to his hometown, as demonstrated by the publication of the letter to the students of Kumamoto written by the author of ONE PIECE.

