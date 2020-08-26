ONE PIECE: Luffy, Law and Kidd are the protagonists of the color cover of volume 97

Share it:

Eiichiro Oda, the father of ONE PIECE, has accustomed us to a complex and articulated narrative in such a way as to prepare each narrative arc in great detail. It is no coincidence, in fact, that the latest events in the Wano saga have led to betrayals and unthinkable implications. But what future awaits the Mugiwara?

Waiting to know the outcome of the saga, the sensei has begun to pull the strings behind the first massive fights starting right from Sanji, intercepted by King in his attempt to save Momonosuke from the crucifix on which he had been tied. While Gambanera is ready for a duel against one of Kaido’s strongest subordinates, on the other the Emperor and Big Mom are grappling with the rebels who are preparing to free Wano from the terrible tyranny that has crushed the beautiful country of Wa for years.

In any case, the contents of chapter 988 will not arrive soon in tankobon format, as the numbers from 975 to 984 will be available only with the volume 97 expected to debut on September 16 in Japan which will not arrive in Italy before 2021. In this regard, the color cover of the tankobon in question has been available for a few hours, the same one you can admire at the bottom of the news, which sees protagonists Luffy, Law and Kidd.

And you, on the other hand, what do you think of the new color cover, do you like it? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box at the bottom of the page.