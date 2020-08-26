Entertainment

ONE PIECE: Luffy, Law and Kidd are the protagonists of the color cover of volume 97

August 26, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Eiichiro Oda, the father of ONE PIECE, has accustomed us to a complex and articulated narrative in such a way as to prepare each narrative arc in great detail. It is no coincidence, in fact, that the latest events in the Wano saga have led to betrayals and unthinkable implications. But what future awaits the Mugiwara?

Waiting to know the outcome of the saga, the sensei has begun to pull the strings behind the first massive fights starting right from Sanji, intercepted by King in his attempt to save Momonosuke from the crucifix on which he had been tied. While Gambanera is ready for a duel against one of Kaido’s strongest subordinates, on the other the Emperor and Big Mom are grappling with the rebels who are preparing to free Wano from the terrible tyranny that has crushed the beautiful country of Wa for years.

In any case, the contents of chapter 988 will not arrive soon in tankobon format, as the numbers from 975 to 984 will be available only with the volume 97 expected to debut on September 16 in Japan which will not arrive in Italy before 2021. In this regard, the color cover of the tankobon in question has been available for a few hours, the same one you can admire at the bottom of the news, which sees protagonists Luffy, Law and Kidd.

READ:  Cells at Work 2: new trailer for the anime that will debut in 2021

And you, on the other hand, what do you think of the new color cover, do you like it? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box at the bottom of the page.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.