ONE PIECE: Luffy is already King of the Pirates in the epic illustration of Art of D.

Although Eiichiro Oda struggles to follow his plans, ONE PIECE it is slowly approaching its ending. And yet, the eagerly awaited conclusion of one of the most popular Japanese works in the world will first have to pass through a last Great War that the author himself has decreed to be of an impressive size to say the least.

The Wano saga is finally approaching its conclusion and, with it, will decree the start of one of the most anticipated narrative arcs by fans of the opera that will finally decree the new Pirate King. Even if the path still appears very difficult, thanks to the presence of all the Emperors to face, Luffy has on his side an increasingly numerous fleet and an increasingly powerful crew.

The adventure that separates the throne from the protagonist will be resolved in the next 4 and a half years, which is the period within which the sensei hopes to finish the work. Yet, fans have already gone further with their imagination through brilliant displays of creativity. The latest of them, an extraordinary illustration curated by the talented artist Art of D. portrays Luffy already in the guise of King of the Pirates. The performance was particularly popular as the Mugiwara captain is portrayed as Eiichiro Oda imagined him at 40.

And you, instead, what do you think of this extraordinary illustration, do you like it? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.