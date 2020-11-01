ONE PIECE: Luffy goes wild in a prestigious collectible statue

In the world of ONE PIECE encountering gigantic individuals with impressive powers is now quite common for the Straw Hat crew, and Luffy himself is able to increase his size to make his body more resistant and also launch more powerful attacks, as in a recent collectible statue.

Monkey D. Luffy continues to surprise fans of the work written and drawn by the master Eiichiro Oda with new powers, refinements of techniques seen in the past, which are bringing him higher and higher in the ranking of the most dangerous and powerful pirates of the New World. As we saw in the latest film dedicated to the franchise, ONE PIECE Stampede, Luffy was also able to openly face Douglas Bullet, former member of the Pirates of Roger, showing the true power of the Boundman form of Gear 4th.

To celebrate the immense power reached by the future King of the Pirates, TH Studio has created the majestic collectible statue that you can see in the images at the bottom of the page. Luffy seems to unleash all the power in this fantastic figure, which as specified it is available in 4 different colors, and in two models, one in 1/4 scale, 65 centimeters high, with a price of 1170 euros, and one in 1/6 scale, 47 centimeters high, which can be purchased for 590 euros. Both products will be available in 2021.

