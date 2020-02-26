ONE PIECE: Luffy appears in Brazil for the Carnival celebrations

Share it:

one piece it is worldwide; it is universal; in everyone's homes; beloved like few other anime characters and present in the hearts of many faithful. So we should not be surprised if traces are documented almost everywhere as during the Carnival in Brazil, in the homeland of masks and costumes at this time of year.

Specifically, the one who appeared to represent the master's masterpiece Oda was the protagonist of the series, Monkey D. Luffy, the rubber man with the inseparable straw hat. Character who has become a symbol of multiple generations, as well as a manifesto of Japanese manga culture in the rest of the world.

Well, with the Carnival parades going crazy all over Brazil, in one of these, as documented by the photo at the bottom of the article, a boy has wanted to pay homage to the future pirate king, wearing an original and personalized costume, but clearly inspired by the character. Shared on Reddit by the user Steoko, you can admire the friend wearing a straw hat much less sober than what we are used to seeing on Luffy, but no less beautiful; an open shirt that recalls that of the character even if with a plaid pattern; light blue shorts with a yellow belt and finally white flip flops which, in a particular way, complete a look clearly inspired by the hero designed and thought by Echiro Oda.

What do you think of cosplay (if you can call it that)? It is certainly understandable that it was made more with a goliardic than non-imitative intent. He wanted to have fun and not be a faithful reproduction. With that said, have your say in the comments.

