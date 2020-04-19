ONE PIECE: Luffy and Oda at the center of a controversy after the last cover of Weekly Shonen Jump

Share it:

With social media now omnipresent nowadays, very little is needed to trigger a controversy. Sometimes they can be based on real facts as happened to Kohei Horikoshi of My Hero Academia recently, while others are limited to a close fringe of fans. Probably in the latter category falls the controversy born in these hours on ONE PIECE.

A cover dedicated to ONE PIECE was presented a few weeks ago on Weekly Shonen Jump Luffy drank a mug of beer with Oden Kozuki and Gol D. Roger, two of the protagonists of the flashback recently staged in the manga. After the prepared illustration was also published on Japanese social networks, the choice did not go down for someone.

The reason is that Luffy is a nineteen year old, based on the information presented by Eiichiro Oda in the manga, and therefore could not drink. Indeed in Japan the minimum age for drinking alcohol is twenty years, therefore someone did not look favorably on the choice by letting people know about his outrage through comments on various social networks.

Of course the controversy will hardly have a sequel given the world of ONE PIECE characters and how much the work is followed in the real world. Meanwhile, in the manga the protagonists are already planning the party to celebrate Kaido's defeat.