ONE PIECE: Luffy and his declaration of total war on Onigashima

August 15, 2020
Maria Rivera
Kaido made a statement with great fanfare, revealing all of his plans for Wanokuni, the whole world and conquest of One Piece. The Emperor of the Hundred Beasts, however, will not have an easy life and, despite being the strongest, still has obstacles to overcome. The first of these is Monkey D. Luffy, the pirate who is now on his island.

Big Mom is also with Kaido and the two want to conquer the world, as well as take down Luffy who has put a spoke in the wheels of both. And while Kaido is dealing in the chapter 987 of ONE PIECE dei Nove Foderi Rossi, in the main square it seems that a clash is about to take place between Luffy and the Empress Linlin.

The woman asks Luffy why he is there and if it's just for something as ridiculous as killing Kaido. Leaving everyone stunned, the protagonist of ONE PIECE answers no, but then specifies why: his goal is to defeat Kaido but also Big Mom, Orochi, the captains of the emperors' crews and anyone allied with them.

Luffy begins an all-out war against the two emperors who have just formed an alliance, demonstrating once again how confident he is in himself and in the abilities of his group, given the battleships he faces.

