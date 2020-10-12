ONE PIECE: Luffy and companions turn into the Avengers in an epic crossover

Among the impressive amount of characters introduced by Eiichiro Oda in the series ONE PIECE the protagonists have managed to conquer millions of readers and viewers all over the world, and an enthusiast has recently decided to make the Straw Hat pirates take on the role of Marvel’s Avengers, in a great artwork.

It is no coincidence that the artist in question has chosen the Mugiwara as protagonists of this unusual crossover, both because they are the protagonists of the series, but above all for their very different roles and powers, which therefore allows them to be adapted to other groups of equally famous characters. As you can see in the post at the bottom, the user @ TinaFate1 shared on Twitter a reinterpretation of what could look like an Avengers promotional poster.

Although we can find a direct correlation between some characters of the two universes, the fan has managed to make the bond even closer, focusing on some details. In the foreground we find Luffy as Captain America, with his Jolly Roger engraved on the shield, then we see Zoro on the right, ready to unleash the powers of two Mjolnir and Stormbreaker, Nami is the skilled Black Widow, Sanji is ready to use his kicks and the advanced technology of the Iron Man suit, Usopp, as he was predictably, it’s Hawkeye, Nico Robin has been compared to Dr. Strange for her powers, while Brook has become the god of deception, Loki. Finally we find in the background also two figures that dominate all the others: Blackbeard playing the role of Thanos, and Shanks the role of agent Nick Fury.

What do you think of this nice, and well done, crossover? Let us know with a comment below. Recall that the ONE PIECE manga is currently paused, and we leave you to the details on the next episodes of the anime.