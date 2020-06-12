Entertainment

ONE PIECE: Luffy and companions land in Midgar in an epic crossover with Final Fantasy VII

June 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The ONE PIECE anime has been stuck for about two months now, and fans are really making them all up just to fool the wait. In this regard, a Reddit user has recently gone viral, creating one magnificent fan art portraying Luffy and his crew as the protagonists of Final Fantasy VII, famous 1997 JRPG published by Square.

At the bottom you can take a look at the fantastic illustration, already shared by several western anime-themed news sites. As you can see Luffy wore the clothes of the protagonist Cloud Strife, while the rest of the crew took on the appearance of the rest of the party. Usopp is excluded, for the occasion as the terrifying Sephiroth.

Final Fantasy VII has recently come back into vogue thanks to Remake published by Square Enix in March, which became a hit with over 3.5 million copies shipped at launch. Beyond being two extremely famous Japanese products in the western market, the two works do not have similarities, but it is always nice to see how far the imagination of fans can go.

READ:  Trial by Media Netflix runs the latest Hit Documentary series

And what do you say? What other anime characters could play a role in the video game? Let us know with a comment! Meanwhile, we take this opportunity to remind you that a few hours ago the first spoilers of the ONE PIECE chapter 982 were published, to be released on Sunday 14 at 18:00.

