ONE PIECE live action: will the characters be consistent with the manga?

One of the biggest difficulties to face in a live action adaptation, without being confronted with the pitchforks of angry fans, especially with regards to a work like ONE PIECE, is the choice of the cast of actors. Currently, in fact, we know little or nothing about the faces that will take part in the Netflix house project.

Yesterday, on the occasion of Nami's birthday, the official Twitter profile of the production invited fans to speculate on the actress who will lend her face to the Mugiwara navigator, all in view of the imminent start of filming. In response to a fan, the production seems to have kept us from clarifying that the ONE PIECE's live action cast will be very diverse.

To be honest, this shouldn't frighten you, on the contrary, since the same is true for an old SBS Eiichiro Oda he confirmed that he was inspired by different nationalities for each member of the crew. Summing up, therefore, the actors of the Netflix series will be articulated as follows:

Luffy: Brazil;

Zoro: Japan;

Nami: Sweden;

Usopp: South Africa;

Sanji: France;

Chopper: Canada;

Robin: Russia;

Franky: America;

Brook: Austria;

And you, however, do you agree in a possible cast adhering to the different nationalities of the characters, as Oda sensei imagined them? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box at the bottom of the page.