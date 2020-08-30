Entertainment

ONE PIECE Live Action: Will Emily Rudd be Nami? A photo does not seem to leave room for doubt

August 30, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

How long has it been since the announcement of the live action di ONE PIECE? A lot now. For some years now, the production of this project has been announced by Netflix and mangaka Eiichiro Oda, but the news continues to disappear. So far there are only rumors and scattered information released by showrunner Steven Maeda.

Surely the Coronavirus has led to a slowdown in the production and filming of ONE PIECE Live Action, but for now the fans are not even aware of the actors who will take part in this project. However, a particular name for the role of Nami. ONE PIECE’s cat thief, one of the most loved characters, could be played by Emily Rudd.

There are no confirmations yet, however the actress herself posted a photo on Instagram that according to some fans leaves no room for the slightest doubt. As you can see below, the image has a Emily Rudd in profile with short hair dyed a certain shade of coppery red. Pairing her with an image of Nami seems to be her version in flesh and blood. Only time will tell if it’s really her Nami’s actress in ONE PIECE live action prepared by Netflix, but the clues seem to point in that direction.

READ:  Zack Snyder on his daughter's death: "I thank the fans, this Justice League is for you"

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.