ONE PIECE Live Action: Will Emily Rudd be Nami? A photo does not seem to leave room for doubt

How long has it been since the announcement of the live action di ONE PIECE? A lot now. For some years now, the production of this project has been announced by Netflix and mangaka Eiichiro Oda, but the news continues to disappear. So far there are only rumors and scattered information released by showrunner Steven Maeda.

Surely the Coronavirus has led to a slowdown in the production and filming of ONE PIECE Live Action, but for now the fans are not even aware of the actors who will take part in this project. However, a particular name for the role of Nami. ONE PIECE’s cat thief, one of the most loved characters, could be played by Emily Rudd.

There are no confirmations yet, however the actress herself posted a photo on Instagram that according to some fans leaves no room for the slightest doubt. As you can see below, the image has a Emily Rudd in profile with short hair dyed a certain shade of coppery red. Pairing her with an image of Nami seems to be her version in flesh and blood. Only time will tell if it’s really her Nami’s actress in ONE PIECE live action prepared by Netflix, but the clues seem to point in that direction.