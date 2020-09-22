ONE PIECE Live Action: the author assures us that we will laugh and cry

ONE PIECE is always there distinguished by his irony background and, apparently, even the live-action film produced by Netflix will not be outdone, word of one of the authors of the film.

During the RogerBase podcast, author Matt Owens revealed that both he and the other creative minds behind the project will try to bring back the humor typical of the animated series. “ONE PIECE is a lot of fun, it is very important that (he film live-action) is a comedy, even if it is typical oriental humor. Some jokes are, without disrespect, sometimes a little childish. This is one of the great challenges “.

“There will be humor, it will be fun. If you try to reduce ONE PIECE to just three elements you can say it makes you laugh, make you cry and freak out. If we have each of those moments in every single episode, then we will have done ours right. work. It’s something we tried to keep in mind “.

Although the release date of this live-action has not yet been announced, previously the writer of ONE PIECE had also revealed some details. The actors who will play the Straw Hat Pirates are also currently unknown, but ONE PIECE fans have suggested Cole Sprouse for the role of Sanji. With Eiichiro Oda himself at work to bring the project to life, we are sure that this live-action will do the franchise justice.