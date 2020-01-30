ONE PIECE live-action: Oda will be the supervisor, here is the complete message of the mangaka

Share it:

The ONE PIECE franchise is known all over the world and fans already knew that the stars and stripes serial environment had set its sights on the work. Several years ago one was indeed announced US-produced TV series arriving on Netflix. After months spent in silence, a message from Eiichiro Oda yesterday opened the dance.

The first news on ONE PIECE's live action reached fans thanks to a message from Eiichiro Oda, also published on the official Twitter page of the series ONE PIECE NETFLIX. The same page included the mangaka text not only in Japanese, but also in other languages, and here is the complete translation.

"I know I announced this production in 2017, but it takes time! Preparation has gone slowly behind the scenes, and now it looks like it can finally make this big announcement: Netflix, the world leader in streaming entertainment, will lend us their huge production support! It's encouraging! How far will the story go with the 10 episodes of season 1? Who will be the actors ?! Wait a little longer and stay connected! "

In addition to confirming the presence of a first season consisting of 10 episodes, Oda has already presaged the choice of some actors for Luffy's crew. However, it will still take some time before we are aware of more concrete details for this ONE PIECE live action. With the supervision of Oda however fans can be more confident of the goodness of the production.