ONE PIECE live action, Oda reveals: "We have already chosen the actors, soon more news"

Today was revealed a lot of information on the live action of ONE PIECE, the Hollywood sauce remake of the work of Eiichiro Oda distributed by the streaming giant Netflix. But what exactly do we know about this new series? First of all, that the casting phase has already been completed.

The same author has in fact personally confirmed that the actors who will play the Straw Hat crew have already been selected for some time now, the rumors of an exit scheduled for the current year would seem increasingly credible. At the end of the press release, Oda also announced that "more details will be revealed in the coming days".

The little information shared so far has simply confirmed that the mangaka has been somehow involved in the development, news not to be taken for granted at all. The involvement of Matt Owens, already known for working on the TV series Marvel's Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D, and the length of the first season, consisting of a total of ten episodes.

And what do you think of it? Will this adaptation do justice to the original work? Let us know yours with a comment. In case you want more information instead, we refer you to the recent news containing all the news on the live action of ONE PIECE.