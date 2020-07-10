Entertainment

ONE PIECE Live Action: have you already decided on the actress for Nami? Steven Maeda throws a clue

July 10, 2020
Maria Rivera
All ONE PIECE fans are apprehensive about the project that has been revealed for years but which has only recently shown some development in terms of concreteness. The ONE PIECE live action is a project around which not too much trust revolves because of previous experiments with other western films based on anime and manga.

The production of the ONE PIECE live action seems to be doing everything to bring to the world an excellent representation of the world created by Eiichiro Oda. Even the mangaka has spent several times to positively promote the work and is working hard to make it the best possible adaptation, supervising it step by step.

Aside from certain situations such as the choice of location and the beginning of the writing of the script, the attention of ONE PIECE fans is naturally turning to selection of actors. Here the risk of making a flop is high and for this reason everyone keeps an eye on the social networks of those involved in the project.

Steven Maeda, ONE PIECE live action showrunner, started following Emily Rudd's Twitter profile (The Romanoffs, Fear Street 2, Olive Forever), an actress who has recently been suggested by the fandom lately. At the bottom you can see a comparison between the actress and Nami, do you think it's a great choice? According to Oda's schemes, Nami would be Swedish, and Netflix could follow those schemes for choosing the main actors.

