ONE PIECE live-action: actor Lewis Tan shows himself in Roronoa Zoro's clothes!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The cast of ONE PIECE's live-action is complete, and fans can't wait to discover the actors chosen by Steve Maeda for the series Netflix. Pending the official presentation, however, some actors continue to tease the fans and, among them, it is also present Lewis Tan, future protagonist of the Mortal Kombat film to be released in 2021.

As you can see at the bottom, the actor posted a concept art created by the artist The Rush in which he is portrayed as Roronoa Zoro, using the live action hastag and writing: "Step forward!". A little below you can also take a look at two alternative costumes, made by the same author.

In the last months Lewis Tan has often talked about the new Netflix series and many fans are pretty much convinced to see him as the swordsman. However, it is good to remember that the latest communications of the suitable for the works have practically confirmed that the actor who will play Zoro will be Japanese, and consequently Lewis Tan – being an American of Malaysian origins – should be excluded from the list of palpable candidates.

And what do you think of it? Would you like to see him as the swordsman? Let us know with a comment! In case you want to know more instead, we advise you to take a look at our latest insight on the ONE PIECE live action.