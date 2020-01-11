Entertainment

ONE PIECE: Law is tinged with women with this gender bender cosplay

January 11, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

ONE PIECE it is a versatile work, full of hidden meanings that contribute to positively enhance a franchise saturated with charismatic and ambitious characters. Therefore, Eiichiro Oda's manga is not reserved only for children, but it cultivates a much larger and equally varied audience.

The readers of the sensei masterpiece, therefore, exactly reflect the ability of the work not to submit only to a specific genre and target. Thanks to this extraordinary ability, manifestations of creativity that come out on the net every day contribute heavily to the enormous success of ONE PIECE.

Precisely for this reason, the last photo posted by the cosplayer immortal_maiden, which you can admire in the post attached at the bottom of the news, imagine the famous Trafalgar D. Law with inverted sex, while it is tinged with the feminine. The realization in question was highly appreciated by fans of Oda sensei's masterpiece and, therefore, they showed their enthusiasm with over 3 thousand "likes". But speaking of brilliant interpretations of famous characters from the franchise, what do you think of this cosplay by Zoro for women?

READ:  5 Things You Should Know Before Watching ‘The Crown’ Season 3 On Netflix

In this regard, we take this opportunity to remind you that starting from March ONE PIECE will take a two-week break, following a series of events in Japan coming soon. And you, instead, what do you think of this cosplay of Law, do you like it? Let us know, as always, with a comment below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.