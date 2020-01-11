ONE PIECE: Law is tinged with women with this gender bender cosplay

Share it:

ONE PIECE it is a versatile work, full of hidden meanings that contribute to positively enhance a franchise saturated with charismatic and ambitious characters. Therefore, Eiichiro Oda's manga is not reserved only for children, but it cultivates a much larger and equally varied audience.

The readers of the sensei masterpiece, therefore, exactly reflect the ability of the work not to submit only to a specific genre and target. Thanks to this extraordinary ability, manifestations of creativity that come out on the net every day contribute heavily to the enormous success of ONE PIECE.

Precisely for this reason, the last photo posted by the cosplayer immortal_maiden, which you can admire in the post attached at the bottom of the news, imagine the famous Trafalgar D. Law with inverted sex, while it is tinged with the feminine. The realization in question was highly appreciated by fans of Oda sensei's masterpiece and, therefore, they showed their enthusiasm with over 3 thousand "likes". But speaking of brilliant interpretations of famous characters from the franchise, what do you think of this cosplay by Zoro for women?

In this regard, we take this opportunity to remind you that starting from March ONE PIECE will take a two-week break, following a series of events in Japan coming soon. And you, instead, what do you think of this cosplay of Law, do you like it? Let us know, as always, with a comment below.