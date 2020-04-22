ONE PIECE: Jun Hellsing creates a seductive Boa Hancock cosplay

Share it:

After the all-out defeat endured by his crew at the Shabondy archipelago, Luffy was forced to travel for three days and three nights because of Bear Bartholomew's power. The protagonist of ONE PIECE eventually found himself on Amazon Lily, an island at the time unknown where he had to deal with Boa Hancock and his crew of women.

Thanks to his genuineness, Luffy defeated Boa Hancock's power and the woman fell in love with him, becoming a precious ally in the war that would come soon. Thanks to that, Boa Hancock entered the hearts of fans of ONE PIECE for her beauty and her character, as well as for the senselessness she had to suffer as a child when she was in the hands of the Heavenly Dragons.

All this beauty is represented by Jun Hellsing. The model has created a Boa Hancock cosplay that you can see in the photo below. The dress chosen is the first with which we have seen the pirate empress, or a red jacket that barely covers the breast and with long sleeves. The whole is completed by a skirt that covers only part of the legs and lets you admire all the beauties of the woman. What do you think of the cosplay made by Jun Hellsing?

Boa Hancock was recently seen in the ONE PIECE manga, which unfortunately will have irregular cadences for the weekly Shonen Jump breaks from Coronavirus. Meanwhile, you can also appreciate a cosplay dedicated to Nami created by Chamomile.