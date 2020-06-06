ONE PIECE: Jinbe shows herself in a fascinating all-female cosplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

While ONE PIECE preparing to define the last details before unleashing the conclusive and decisive effects of the Saga of Wano, Eiichiro Oda continues to weave the ranks behind the Mugiwara, sowing clues about the next member of the Straw Hat Crew.

However, currently the latest addition to Captain Luffy's ranks is Jinbei, former member of the Fleet of Seven. Just a few episodes ago, around chapter 976, the Knight of the Sea finally reunited with the crew, reuniting the Mugiwara after a long time. The new helm of Straw Hat, on the occasion of the end of the saga of Whole Cake Island, was left behind to buy time with Big Mom and allow companions to escape.

In honor of this character, the cosplayer recently Michelle_maka he wanted to dedicate his latest cosplay to Jinbe, proposing his version in an original key. The pirate, in fact, is imagined in genderbender form, that is to say in the female form. The result in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, was particularly appreciated by fans who filled the original photo with thousands of positive events. But speaking of fascinating interpretations, have you already taken a look at this sexy Nami cosplay by OniWish?

And you, on the other hand, what do you think of Jinbe in the female from the point of view of Michelle_maka, do you like it? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.