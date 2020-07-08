ONE PIECE: is the length of the anime really a problem?

Share it:

The epic of ONE PIECE is slowly approaching two ambitious goals, that of a thousand episodes both from the anime and manga front. Such large numbers, however, obviously open the door to any product length problems, also hindering the entry of new fans to the franchise. But are we really sure it's a problem?

To date, it takes roughly to catch up with the anime of ONE PIECE 15 days of uninterrupted viewing. Apparently small numbers but that if compared to 24 hours a day must necessarily face numerous breaks, even just for sleeping and eating, necessary requirements for a good survival.

Irony aside, the long adaptation of the anime, also caused by a not always linear coverage of the chapters by the production, has some elements that differentiate it from other long-lasting TV series. First of all, it is necessary to clarify that a long serialization does not have an expiration date, which is why it is possible to recover a product even slowly. One of the causes that instead tends to ward off new viewers is the impossibility of being able to open discussions with enthusiasts about long-standing projects.

With ONE PIECE, on the other hand, the great availability of fans all over the world allows any user to join the huge dedicated communities, such as Reddit for example, and to be able to discuss with dozens if not hundreds of fans who have just started the work in question. And this is the main reason why the television adaptation of Eiichiro Oda still manages to cultivate an ever-growing audience.

And you, instead, what do you think of the long-lived series? Tell us your opinion about it with a comment below.