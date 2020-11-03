ONE PIECE: is Kaido’s fury about to overwhelm Oden’s men?

The battle for control of Wano is winding down and in the new chapter of the manga in ONE PIECE the Straw Hat crew will be called to stop the fearsome Pirates of the Hundred Beasts led by Kaido.

In chapter 994 of ONE PIECE Queen unsheathed a terrible lethal weapon: a virus with unique properties capable of kill allies and adversaries alike. While Luffy and his companions try to stop this nefarious machination, on the other side of the battlefield the vassals of Oden fight Kaido. But the leader of the Pirates of the Hundred Beasts has decided to approach the fight in a surprising way.

After being injured for the first time in a very long time, Kaido decides to abandon his dragon form and return to the human to mock the samurai in front of him. “Death is what completes a person! It’s not true? So let’s stop it now!“shouts Kaido intending to immediately end the fight.

But the vassals of Oden do not intend to give up and firmly carry on the will of their lord. Which of the two factions will ultimately come out on top and control Wano? While the manga of Eiichiro Oda is about to reach the expected chapter 1000, the animated series of ONE PIECE broadcast by Mediaset proceeds slowly.