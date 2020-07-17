ONE PIECE is about to be renewed in Japan: a new special boxed collection has been announced

Share it:

The history of ONE PIECE is extremely long thanks to the work of Eiichiro Oda which has lasted for 23 years. Not surprisingly, the ONE PIECE manga turns 23 during this period and was specially celebrated by Weekly Shonen Jump. But the celebrations also bring with them other pirate-themed products.

In addition to the normal edition that is published in Japan, the so-called tankobons that collect a dozen chapters at a time and that for the moment are 96, Shueisha is preparing to distribute a particular new version among fans.

On the new issue of Weekly Shonen Jump has been announced the arrival of ONE PIECE Comic Box Set. For the moment, the publishing house will publish the first three narrative arches in three different boxes arriving in September 2020. The first will be dedicated to East Blue saga and it will consist of three giant volumes collected in the first box with the first ONE PIECE covers on it. We then move on to Alabasta saga, proposed in the exact same format, ending for the moment with the third saga of Skypea. Below you can see the three boxes in question, which will be sold respectively at 5280, 4840 and 3960 yen excluding taxes.

On September 4, the Japanese will then be able to take home these three boxes with the nine volumes, with a total cost of about 120 euros. Would you be willing to buy them if Star Comics brought them to Italy? Meanwhile in the magazine, Oda is about to publish chapter 985 of ONE PIECE.