ONE PIECE: in chapter 988 a betrayal leads to bad consequences, what implications?

In recent times we have seen so many characters traveling together with the straw hat crew. It is in fact from Punk Hazard that other travelers have also accommodated on the Thousand Sunny, who have decreased or increased depending on the circumstances. However, one of these allies of ONE PIECE has changed sides.

After knowing the fate of the traitor Kanjuro, it’s time to witness the effects of another betrayal. During the Whole Cake Island arc, Nami had managed to get her hands on Zeus, one of the elemental spirits who always accompanied Big Mom. By corrupting him with the spheres of the Climate Tact, she convinced him to inhabit the staff and help her.

However on the current ONE PIECE island, Big Mom managed to imprison Nami and take back Zeus. The cloud, however, in ONE PIECE 988 was the victim of a new change of hands: the first time it returned to the Gatta Thief, but was then taken up by the empress due to the fact that Zeus must obey the orders of its creator.

Zeus betrays Nami and begins an attack that could kill her instantly, only Brook intervenes in time by cutting the cloud. Now that Zeus is helpless, Nami could take it back and use it for the Climate Tact. Will Nami’s weapon return destructive or will the electric cloud stay with its mistress until the end? In the meantime, don’t miss the Nami cosplay prepared by Beke Jacoba.