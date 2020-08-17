ONE PIECE: Hyogoro explains the particular meaning of the Ryou

Share it:

The outcome of the first meeting between Emperor Kaido and Monkey D. Luffy was a blow to the protagonist of ONE PIECE . In fact, the Mugiwara captain now has as his main objective to improve his ability with the Ambition of Armor, and thanks to Sumo Inferno and Hyo's advice he could succeed very soon.

In fact, in the last few episodes Luffy immediately focused on making his hits down powerful, trying to perfect them with the use of haki. After realizing that he could not literally make his opponents fly out of the Sumo Inferno arena, he asked the old man for help. Hyo, who explained and then showed him the Ryou, name that has the Ambition in the Country of Wa.

After agreeing to teach Luffy a few tricks to use the Ryou, Hyogoro explained what that particular name refers to. Translatable with "Flow", the Ambition of Armor in that country should be understood as an energy that flows throughout the body, used for example by the samurai to strengthen their bodies and their blades, as we have seen Mihawk and Zoro do.

To master this technique then Luffy must visualize this natural flow of energy, and it will be interesting to see the advice old Hyo has in store. The preview of episode 938 seems to have anticipated a tragic fate for a character, and recently Usopp met Pokémon in a cute crossover.