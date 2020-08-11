ONE PIECE: Hyo reveals a different name for the Haki in the last episode

Share it:

In the last few episodes of ONE PIECE we have seen Luffy use the terrible Sumo Inferno as a way to improve his skills, and above all to perfect the use of the ambition of the armor. During the fight, alongside the old Hyo, the protagonist discovered that in the Country of Wa the haki has a completely different name.

As the adventures of the rest of the Straw Hat crew continue, the second act of Wano Kuni's narrative arc has come alive, and Eiichiro Oda continues to surprise us with small but interesting details.

The old Hyo has carefully followed all the clashes that have taken place between Luffy and the opponents of the Sumo Inferno, and has realized that the young pirate is not satisfied with his techniques. Episode 936, entitled "Learn Ryou: the Haki of the country of Wano" in fact, he shows us Luffy asking Hyo directly for advice regarding the use of ambition, or Haki.

The Mugiwara captain is attempting to literally throw opponents out of the arena using the Ambition of Armor. This word leaves the elder somewhat confused, and where having understood he explains that in that place they call this skill Ryou, which is the extension of the Haki of Armor.

Hyo explains that the samurai of the Land of Wa use similar power to reinforce their katanas, which we have already seen Zoro do, and to help the boy. the old man participates in the battle using the Ryou, confirming himself not only as one of the most powerful warriors ever seen on the surface of Wano, but also showing Luffy what he must be able to do to master ambition.

Recall that currently the ONE PIECE manga is in chapter 987 and that according to some speculations Kaido could die in chapter 1000.