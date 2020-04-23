ONE PIECE, Hunter x Hunter, Naruto: which is the best anime ever according to the fans?

Share it:

When the major fanbases in the world find themselves having to discuss about a particular work, more or less everyone agrees in finding the same critical or valuable points of a work. However, this harmony is lacking when disputes about what it is the best Anime of all time.

A few days ago people celebrated around the webAnime Day, an annual anniversary not to be missed by all fans of the medium. On that occasion there was no lack of disputes between fans. Between those who elevated their childhood series to the highest representative and those who instead praised the graphic and directing merits of the souls of the latest generation, each defended their convictions with the sword. If recently a Japanese top 30 best anime of all time was drafted by Japanese teenagers, Western fans could not be less.

As it is possible to observe at the bottom of the news, everything starts from a harmless question from the user Pop Crave and from there the fans go wild. On the one hand there are those who propose historical series like ONE PIECE, Dragon Ball o Narutoon the other hand those who bring to the attention recent masterpieces of the genre like Hunter x Hunter o Demon Slayer; on the other hand, fans of the genre respond instead with Evangelion o Cowboy Bebop.

At the end of the negotiations unexpectedly there seems to be a principle of understanding that universally satisfies the fans: Sailor Moon. The Shojo series has been voted for both for the story and for the fights, judged by fans of the opera as extremely exciting. If for some it may seem an obsolete choice, the excellent characterization of the characters and the touching narrative arches make the work immortal and they were decisive for the final victory.

What, in your opinion, are the best Anime of the past decade and the best Anime ever?