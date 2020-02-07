Entertainment

ONE PIECE: Hungry Days is about to return and this time it will destroy your feelings

February 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
After two months of waiting, the collaboration between Hungry Days and ONE PIECE is about to return with a brand new promotional spot. This time, however, get ready for a very strong wave of emotions as two of the most loved characters of the entire franchise will debut: Portoguese D. Ace and Whitebeard.

You read that right, the emperor and his officer will be protagonists of the next spot signed Nissin. The moving advertisement, in fact, has attracted considerable interest from the public, managing to convince the production to create further promotional clips about the packaged products of the Japanese company.

At the bottom of the news, in fact, you can admire some drafts created for the occasion, waiting to be able to admire the video that, barring unforeseen circumstances, will arrive on the net in the next few hours. From the images in question, Luffy is preparing to play a sports match in the company of White beard, but not before meeting Ace in a scene reminiscent of a famous anime scene. However, the two most exciting images see a brief meeting between the emperor and his officer, while the latter is about to leave the classroom.

We are confident, however, that this spot will also receive the extraordinary success of the last episodes. We just have to refer you to the images at the bottom of the page, but not before having recovered the spot Hungry Days starring Nami. Do not forget to leave us your impressions about it with a comment in the appropriate box below.

