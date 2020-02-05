ONE PIECE: how would Zoro look with the style of My Hero Academia and Bleach?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Lately, the "fashion" of imagining iconic characters with the artistic trait of other works has been circulating on the net, simulating the style of the most disparate artists of Weekly Shonen Jump. The protagonist of this new ingenious fan-art is Zoro, the swordsman of the Straw Hat crew in ONE PIECE.

The masterpiece of Oda sensei, previously, he had been the protagonist of illustrations of this type, such as this graphic representation of Luffy with the style of Jump's flagship manga. In any case, the illustration in question made by inkartluis, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, not only limits itself to taking up the characteristics of the most famous comics of the top magazine of Shuiesha, but takes advantage of it to borrow more popular series such as One Punch Man or Attack on Titan.

In any case, the drawing favors an interesting starting point for reflection on the artistic trait of the work, especially regarding the design of one of the main characters of ONE PIECE. Furthermore, the reactions of the community to the image have been nothing short of incredible, with thousands of appreciation events and over two thousand comments on the post.

And you, on the other hand, with which style you find most pleasant the design of Zoro? Tell us your preference, as always, with a comment in the space provided below. But speaking of ONE PIECE, have you already read the spoilers of chapter 970 that promise the return of an emperor against Oden?