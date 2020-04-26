Entertainment

ONE PIECE: How would Sanji govern if he were the President? The author responds to fans

April 26, 2020
Maria Rivera
Japan is undoubtedly a developed country and with a very high standard of living. The results obtained by the various governments in the past seventy years, however don't stop Japanese audiences from fantasizing a little, imagining different individuals in the role of prime minister, perhaps taken directly from fantastic works such as anime or manga.

Precisely in this regard we have decided to show you the curious question asked by a ONE PIECE fan to Eiichiro Oda, contained in the SBS number 61. The enthusiast, apparently a fan of the Thousand Sunny cook, asked the author: "How would this country change if Sanji led it?".

Imagining a womanizer like Sanji as Prime Minister opens up a myriad of different possibilities, summarized by Oda: "Hmm let's see, surely the motto would be "Women first". The government of the country would certainly be made up of beautiful girls. There would be a law that would allow women to eat excellent food only, and the day of the week when women do not pay cinema would be extended to six days a week. It would be such a discriminatory government against men that it would quickly lead to rebellion, and that's how Sanji would lose his position".

A government that would certainly have some problems facing the Coronavirus emergency, according to the mangaka.

And what do you think of it? Which character in the series would be an excellent President? Let us know with a comment! In case you were a fan of the work then, we advise you to take a look at the recent ONE PIECE cosplay published on our pages and our in-depth analysis on ONE PIECE Magazine.

