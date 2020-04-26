ONE PIECE: how were Whole Cake Island and Punk Hazard in the early drafts?

Share it:

The pirate epic signed by Eiichiro Oda is getting more and more alive in the last narrative arc, the one dedicated to the country of Wa, and with the beauty of 977 chapters published we have seen the Mugiwara face different, and dangerous, adventures starting from now far away East Blue and arriving in the New, and vast, World.

On this endless journey Monkey D. Luffy and companions have come into contact with numerous cultures, different traditions and also more or less important characters in the ONE PIECE universe, such as the Four Emperors, members of the CP9, the Navy and even representatives of the World Government. To enrich the complexity of this world, of course, there are also infinite cities, islands and archipelagos.

Among these we find Water Seven, the fantastic metropolis on the water, the archipelago of the Sabaody islands, Amazon Lily, or even the island of women, just to name a few. Although we had the opportunity to observe the architecture designed by Oda to make each area unique, it may be interesting to see the original ideas of the master.

The user @ScotchInformer shared the post you found below on Twitter, saying that in ONE PIECE Magazine 9 it will be possible to observe the sketches of the most important settings of the series. Along with the news he also reported some images of Punk Hazard and Whole Cake Island.

Recall that the first spoilers of ONE PIECE chapter 978 emerged on the net, while the author of My Hero Acaemia, Kohei Horikoshi, dedicated a sketch to Zoro.