Entertainment

ONE PIECE: how were Whole Cake Island and Punk Hazard in the early drafts?

April 25, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The pirate epic signed by Eiichiro Oda is getting more and more alive in the last narrative arc, the one dedicated to the country of Wa, and with the beauty of 977 chapters published we have seen the Mugiwara face different, and dangerous, adventures starting from now far away East Blue and arriving in the New, and vast, World.

On this endless journey Monkey D. Luffy and companions have come into contact with numerous cultures, different traditions and also more or less important characters in the ONE PIECE universe, such as the Four Emperors, members of the CP9, the Navy and even representatives of the World Government. To enrich the complexity of this world, of course, there are also infinite cities, islands and archipelagos.

Among these we find Water Seven, the fantastic metropolis on the water, the archipelago of the Sabaody islands, Amazon Lily, or even the island of women, just to name a few. Although we had the opportunity to observe the architecture designed by Oda to make each area unique, it may be interesting to see the original ideas of the master.

READ:  The second and final OVA of Re: Zero arrives on Crunchyroll Italia on April 30th

The user @ScotchInformer shared the post you found below on Twitter, saying that in ONE PIECE Magazine 9 it will be possible to observe the sketches of the most important settings of the series. Along with the news he also reported some images of Punk Hazard and Whole Cake Island.

Recall that the first spoilers of ONE PIECE chapter 978 emerged on the net, while the author of My Hero Acaemia, Kohei Horikoshi, dedicated a sketch to Zoro.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.