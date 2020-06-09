ONE PIECE: how was the last color made? A video of Eiichiro Oda shows it to us

Share it:

Thanks to Twitter, some mangakas have decided to get in touch with their fans. With this not only information and opinions of the author are shared but often also unpublished drawings or interesting behind the scenes. Also the author of ONE PIECE, Eiichiro Oda, often dedicates himself to sharing some videos.

On the official Twitter page of ONE PIECE, the editor shared the video where Eiichiro Oda prepares the opening color page of ONE PIECE chapter 981, or the one that was published in English on MangaPlus on Sunday 7 June. Here we have seen Sanji to DJ while in front of the console there are some of the characters of the Straw Hat crew.

But how was this image made? In the video you can see below all the phases of the creation are shown. Oda first devoted himself to giving guidelines for the positioning of the elements and characters, and then started to throw some lines. It is clearly seen that in the early stages of the draft there was no Sanji at the station but Luffy. Once the set up was chosen and all the characters involved were drawn in detail, he moved on to inserting colors using the overlapping of orange and other natural colors to create a disco environment with summer tones.

