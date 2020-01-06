One Piece: How did the Mugiwara manage to save themselves from Kaido's attack?

Share it:

Emperor Kaido it is a real force of nature. Equipped with the power to transform into a giant dragon, he manages to combine this ability with tremendous endurance and superhuman physical strength. In episode 916, we are told how the Mugiwara were saved from his terrible attack.

Our heroes are in Wano to free her from the evil one Shogun Orochi and the Kaido gang who are tormenting the lands of the island, polluting and exploiting the poor people. Gathered in the ruins of the Kuri castle of Oden, ours learn the truth about Momonosuke and the other samurai, deciding on an action plan to stop the emperor. But it is precisely the sudden arrival of Kaido that alarms everyone, so much as to push Luffy to counterattack (we see the outcome of the clash to what led to the end of the First Act of the Wano saga). To punish the rioters, Kaido attacks the castle ruins with his powerful "Boro Breath", vaporizing them. Thanks to the intervention of Shinobu, our heroes manage to escape. The kunoichi, in fact, thanks to its fruit of the devil makes the soil rot, creating a pit where the Mugiwara manage to hide and get out unscathed. But will they really be able to stop Kaido now that Luffy himself has fallen under his blows and ended up prisoner? We will know in the next episodes.

