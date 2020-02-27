Entertainment

ONE PIECE: How did fans react to one of the best chapters of the Wano saga?

February 27, 2020
Maria Rivera
3 Min Read
The secrets of the country of Wa have managed to break through the hearts of millions of fans of ONE PIECE, revealing stories and curiosities that can move and excite even the most reluctant readers. The last chapter, in particular, hit the community linked to Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece hard.

ONE PIECE's break this week, already scheduled a few days ago by Manga Plus, caused by a sudden influence of sensei, has not stopped fans from continuing to comment on chapter 972. The moving departure of Oden, who left the stage in the name of epic, closed the flashback finally bringing the events back to the present. The parenthesis of the legitimate heir of the Kozuki clan has revealed interesting news about the main characters of the work, even passing through White beard it's the same Roger.

On the net, even at this release, the fans have indulged themselves, expressing their hot impressions about the exciting chapter. In this regard, we took the opportunity to attach some of the most intense and exciting reactions from fans to reading the chapter 972 of ONE PIECE.

And how did you react to the moving death of Kozuki Oden? Let us know your impressions about it, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.

