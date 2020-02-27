ONE PIECE: How did fans react to one of the best chapters of the Wano saga?

The secrets of the country of Wa have managed to break through the hearts of millions of fans of ONE PIECE, revealing stories and curiosities that can move and excite even the most reluctant readers. The last chapter, in particular, hit the community linked to Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece hard.
ONE PIECE's break this week, already scheduled a few days ago by Manga Plus, caused by a sudden influence of sensei, has not stopped fans from continuing to comment on chapter 972. The moving departure of Oden, who left the stage in the name of epic, closed the flashback finally bringing the events back to the present. The parenthesis of the legitimate heir of the Kozuki clan has revealed interesting news about the main characters of the work, even passing through White beard it's the same Roger.
On the net, even at this release, the fans have indulged themselves, expressing their hot impressions about the exciting chapter. In this regard, we took the opportunity to attach some of the most intense and exciting reactions from fans to reading the chapter 972 of ONE PIECE.
And how did you react to the moving death of Kozuki Oden? Let us know your impressions about it, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.
One Piece is just build different. Oden is a legend through and through, not just because of how he died but because of how he lived. Strength wise he was one of the strongest men in the world, he also had a softest heart yet was manlier than anyone. A true legend # onepiece972 pic.twitter.com/h1JL45i6hC
– Bantu King 👑 (@Tenjin_katsura) February 22, 2020
I am Oden, and I was born to boil.
I'm crying so hard at this part.
One of the best characters from one piece.
I adore you parah oden kozuki!# onepiece972 pic.twitter.com/C2a8W9bS2k
– wid🍁 (@ piyakpiyik22) February 25, 2020
Pls One Piece still make me cry everydamn time 😭 Oda you 🐐 Oden’s backstory was amazing pic.twitter.com/O736qdFRHl
– Rox. (@Aficiotard) February 23, 2020
Incredible how the people ended his sentence, it's really tragic and it's sad to see Oden dying in such a way. Out of 972 chapters this is the one that got me "boiling". 😭 Died with no regrets and smiling. # onepiece972 ❤️ One Piece pic.twitter.com/KolxnniRsy
– Leoden Teves (@PresidentDio) February 22, 2020
Oden was a TRULY a Man Among men. Best One Piece Flashback.
Really makes me wanna watch the Anime again. pic.twitter.com/sH9YeNtp19
– O S O @ C2E2 🐻 ヘ (￣ω￣ ヘ) (@XBlackStarXIII) February 26, 2020
His final words and his smile just …
Oden is one of the most amazing One Piece characters. I fell in love with him as much as I love Roger pic.twitter.com/c30Q0WdBWP
– Rice🌸 (@Rokurouta_) February 22, 2020
yo that new one piece chapter HIT my heart different .. Oden 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ijDuShRUKl
– 💧𝑼𝑵𝑹𝑰𝑽𝑨𝑳𝑳𝑬𝑫 𝑼𝑵𝑫𝑬𝑹 𝑯𝑬𝑨𝑽𝑬𝑵 ⭐️ (@ 1VONDEE) February 24, 2020
My boy Oden got turned into pepper soup 😔 pic.twitter.com/6TyhCGQTMN
– One piece stan account (@Willof_D_) February 23, 2020
Oden.
The more it's boiled.
The better it is.
One Piece is still the king.
– 『Nux』 (@Nux_Taku) February 23, 2020
⚠️Spoiler # onepiece972
•
•
•
•
It always hits so hard when a One Piece character dies with a smile in his face 😭💔
Oden hit me hard too 😭💔💔 pic.twitter.com/t82Km0Unk3
– 𝖂𝖍𝖊𝖓 𝖉𝖔𝖊𝖘 𝖆 𝖒𝖆𝖓 𝖉𝖎𝖊? ❄️☃️🌨 (@yukialliasnamiz) February 21, 2020
