ONE PIECE: hitomi bewitches fans with a "particular" Big Mom cosplay

Appearances are deceiving. How many times have you thought such a phrase before the disproportionate power of more or less bizarre characters? The extravagance, in fact, is one of the strong points of Eiichiro Oda, especially in the characterization of the appearance of the pirates of ONE PIECE, rich in particularities that enrich any faction with originality.

Whether it is a pirate belonging to the worst generation or a strongly convinced marine, each character design of the work is particularly inspired. For this reason, one must never make the mistake of underestimating a single character, especially one of the caliber of Big Momobviously also by virtue of her role as Empress. At a young age, in fact, Charlotte LinLin was one of the most fascinating women in the franchise, as well as an extremely powerful pirate.

In honor of her charisma, the cosplayer Hitomi wanted to pay homage to Big Mom with a personal interpretation, the same that you can admire in all its splendor at the bottom of the news, which represents in three dimensions some of the main characteristics that distinguish the Empress. Cosplay, however, has been greatly appreciated by fans of the opera, as demonstrated by the over 800 positive events attached to the photo. But speaking of sensual cosplay, what do you think of this provocative Nami?

And do you like this Big Mom interpretation from Hitomi's point of view? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box at the bottom of the page.