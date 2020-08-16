Entertainment

ONE PIECE: here is the result of the attack of the Nine Red Foders

August 16, 2020
Maria Rivera
Kaido is unscratchable, Kaido is the strongest living being in the world, nobody can kill Kaido, not even himself. We have heard these claims countless times in ONE PIECE, practically since the emperor was introduced in Eiichiro Oda's manga. Yet something has gone wrong in the last few chapters.

ONE PIECE 987 showed the outcome of the attack of the Nine Red Sheaths. Men loyal to Oden Kozuki and his son Momonosuke pounced on Kaido with their drawn swords, trying to attack him. As the group falls into the square below, Kinemon and the others do everything they can to try and pierce the emperor's thick skin.

Kaido doesn't expect it and notices that suddenly the attacks hit causing him injuries. The stronger being therefore seems to have some weaknesses, also recalling the moment when Oden attacked him and caused a conspicuous scar on the right side of his body. Kinemon and the other scabbards failed to create serious wounds, but certainly their attack will give new life to their efforts, and above all will allow Luffy to find an opening when it's his turn to face the emperor.

What will happen in ONE PIECE 988 after the transformation of the emperor into a dragon?

