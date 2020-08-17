Entertainment

ONE PIECE: here is the cover of Magazine 10 together with the poster by Nico Robin

August 17, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
ONE PIECE is such a large work that numerous appendices are required that explain even more in depth the details of the world created by Eiichiro Oda. In addition to answering questions about the volumes through the famous SBS, the mangaka also prepares databooks and special magazines called ONE PIECE Magazine, with aperiodic frequency.

ONE PIECE Magazine 10 will arrive in September, unfortunately postponed by two weeks compared to the release date initially scheduled to avoid too many queues at the stores and therefore the risk of feeding the Coronavirus. Despite the delay, Shueisha shared the magazine cover she shows Luffy in the red kimono that we saw him wearing in Wanokuni. The protagonist in black and white is placed on a green background. But in the attachment we also see that there will be a poster of Nico Robin.

The ONE PIECE crew girl will be at the center of this issue's attachment, with its size poster which you can also observe below. There will obviously be many other contents in this issue of ONE PIECE Magazine and who knows what other surprises Oda will give us. Considering that this release was also advertised with the announcement of the latest ONE PIECE saga, we could expect some details in this regard.

