ONE PIECE: here is an incredible low-cost Going Merry cosplay

The Straw Hat crew would never have been able to cross the Grand Line if it had not been for the Going Merry, a ship given to them by Kaya, a character met in the village of Shirop, where Usop was born and raised.

Despite now the Going Merry has been replaced by the more equipped Thousand Sunny, many of the most intense and moving moments of the pirate epic signed Eiichiro Oda are related to the first boat, just think of the clash between Luffy and Usop to avoid abandoning it, and the subsequent Viking funeral of Merry.

A fan, of whom we have already spoken in the past for his brilliant ideas behind the Luffy cosplay and the Goku Super Saiyan Blue cosplay, has worked this time to create an extraordinary, how much fun, Going Merry cosplay. The user @lowcostcosplayth shared the post you find below, where playing with perspective and with a little body painting he managed to propose an extravagant, unique interpretation of the Mugiwara ship.

Recall that ONE PIECE is currently in chapter 984, in the midst of what is presumed to be the final part of the narrative arc of the country of Wa, and that the spoilers of chapter 985 have already surfaced.