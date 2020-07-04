ONE PIECE: here is a splendid fanart to summarize the whole series

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The series of ONE PIECE , which currently has 983 chapters and 930 episodes, is undoubtedly one of the longest ever appeared in the modern sphere of manga and anime and according to what stated by the master Eiichiro Oda should be concluded in 5 years.

Summarizing this immense pirate epic, which began more than 23 years ago on the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, is no small feat, but it seems that a fan has succeeded in dedicating them a wonderful illustration that you can find at the bottom of the news.

"ONE PIECE summed up, it took 30 hours. Can you find Pandaman?"these are the words with which the user @AlwaysWipes shared the image in question on Reddit, where they are portrayed all the most important moments of the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, from the delivery by Shanks the Red of the emblematic Straw Hat, passing through the first encounters with Zoro, Nami, Buggy, Usop, Kaya, Sanji in the restaurant on the Mare Baratie, and also Marshall D. Teach.

Each saga is proposed with a dedicated design, e the two Mugiwara ships are certainly the protagonists, the historic Going Merry and the well-equipped Thousand Sunny. The latest images concern Whole Cake Island and Onigashima, the island under the control of the fearsome emperor Kaido, where the crew is currently located. The spiral of events continues until we reach the final goal, the ONE PIECE, represented with the smiling face of the Pirate King, Gol D. Roger.

ONE PIECE chapter 984 showed us how the final battle of Onigashima seems to be getting closer, and we remember that next week the manga will be on hiatus.

What do you think of this interesting tribute to the most famous pirate series ever? Let us know with a comment below.